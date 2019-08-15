The Veterans of Foreign Wars’ post, Rodney J. Hobbs Post 1809 in Monroe, invites the public to an evening of dance and fellowship on Friday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
The post is located on the corner of Hwy 80 and Hwy 594. The address is 1499 Highway 594, Monroe, LA 71203.
Admission is $10 and covers cost of ticket for door prize. Alcohol is permitted as well as a cooler and snacks. No smoking inside.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a spouse or partner.
