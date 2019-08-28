Dawn Pennebaker, MD, OB/GYN with The Woman’s Clinic of Monroe, was recently awarded the OB/GYN Physician Summit Award from Louisiana Healthcare Connections for demonstrating a commitment to high quality, accessible care.
The award is given annually to the OB/GYN provider that achieves the highest scores in key quality measures related to women’s health across the health plan’s provider network.
“Dr. Pennebaker consistently provides our members with exemplary care, and her commitment to quality is clear,” said Marcus Wallace, MD, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Louisiana Healthcare Connections. “Dr. Pennebaker and the staff at The Woman’s Clinic of Monroe share our commitment to improving health and health outcomes, and we are pleased to recognize their dedication with this award.”
