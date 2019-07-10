Barry and Denita White of West Monroe have established the $25,000 Barry O. White Endowed Scholarship for the Risk Management Insurance Program at the University of Louisiana Monroe.
The scholarship announcement will be made at a press conference at 9 a.m., Thursday, July 11 in the Media Room on the 6th floor of the ULM Library.
The Whites have a true passion for the Risk Management Insurance Program at ULM, as well as West Monroe High School. By creating this scholarship, the Whites are combining their support of both, as this scholarship will be awarded to a West Monroe High School graduate who enrolls in RMI at ULM.
Barry White, a 40-year veteran of the insurance industry, sees unlimited opportunities for young people who go into the field. According to White, each year there are more than 68,000 job openings in insurance, primarily due to retirements.
“I know firsthand that for years the Risk Management Insurance curriculum under the direction of Dr. Christine Berry has prepared young people to enter this lucrative and interesting industry,” White said. “Because of Dr. Berry’s passion for developing her students, a majority of them have job offers even before they start their senior years.”
The scholarship recipient will be selected by the ULM Foundation Scholarship Committee. The first scholarship will be awarded in Fall 2020.
