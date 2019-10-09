Winners of the 15th annual Friends of Black Bayou photo contest were named on Oct. 5, 2019, with an amateur-division photo called “Wisdom” by local photographer Cyndy Hardaker winning Best of Show.
All photos in the contest were taken at the North Louisiana Refuges Complex, including Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge, D’Arbonne National Wildlife Refuge, Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge, Tensas River National Wildlife Refuge, and Handy Brake National Wildlife Refuge.
FoBB board member Leslie Calhoun was chair of the contest this year, assisted by FoBB members Gloria Dedmon, Monique Keeling, and Ann Bloxom Smith. Judges were several area photographers who evaluated the entries in youth, adult professional and adult amateur categories. Charles Heck, Sr., founded the contest in 2004.
The public is invited to view the winning photos during the annual Fall Celebration, which occurs Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., when there will also be food trucks and lots of family activities. The photos will continue on display in the Refuge Visitor Center at least through November, in addition to being on the FoBB website, www.friendsofblackbayou.org.
Ribboned photographs
are as follows:
Grand prize/best of show: Cyndy Hardaker, “Wisdom: Great Horned Owl.”
Amateur — Scenic: 1st—E. Anne Melvin, “Solitude”; Honorable Mention—Monica Boudreaux, “Cotton Clouds.”
Amateur — Wildlife: 1st—Monica Boudreaux, “Bright Eyes”; Honorable Mention—Monica Boudreaux, “Happy Couple.”
Amateur — Birds: 1st—Cyndy Hardaker, “Stepping Up”; 2nd—Monica Boudreaux, “Curiosity of a Youngster”; Honorable Mention—Monica Boudreaux, “Enjoying the Beauty: Orchard Oriole.”
Amateur--People on the Refuge: Honorable Mention—E. Anne Melvin, “Not All Who Wander Are Lost.”
Amateur—Macro/Micro: Honorable Mention—Monica Boudreaux, “Eye of the Gator.”
Professional — Scenic: 1st—Jeff Perot, “Morning Glory.”
Professional — Wildlife: Honorable Mention —Amber Johnfroe, “Getting Some Sun”; Amber Johnfroe, “Your Fears Are Friends.”
Professional — Birds: Honorable Mention — Jeff Perot, “Golden Silhouette”; Amber Johnfroe, “Awaiting the Rain.”
Professional — Plants: 1st — Jeff Perot, “Trapped Water”; 2nd — Jeff Perot, “Green Shadow.”
Professional — Macro/Micro: 1st — Amber Johnfroe, “Farinose Cartilage Lichen.”
Youth — Scenic: 1st —Lexi Harper, “Through the Grass”; 2nd — Victoria Matlock, “Faux Notres de la Louisiane (Black Waters of Louisiana)”; Honorable Mention — Lexi Harper, “Go Away.”
Youth — Wildlife: 1st —Ariyanna Shellaush, “Ready for a Dip”; 2nd — Lexi Harper, “Afternoon Stroll.”
Youth — Birds: 1st — Lexi Harper, “Always Watching”; 2nd — Lexi Harper, “What You Looking At?”
Youth — Plants: 1st — Lexi Harper, “New Day.”
Youth — People on the Refuge: 1st — Lexi Harper, “Do You See What I See?”; Honorable Mention — Lexi Harper, “Just Buzzing Around.”
