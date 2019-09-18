West Ouachita Senior Center will host the “Passport to Paradise” from 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Oct. 8, at the multi-purpose annex.
Entertainment will be provided by Miss Louisiana 2019 Megan Crew.
Tickets are $2 each. Registration and a meal ticket are required. Sponsor is Vantage Health Plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.