The Origin Bank RiverMarket presents Geeks Along the River October 26 from 10am-4pm.
The fun begins with Dagorhir in the amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Magic the Gathering Tournament 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a Pet Cosplay Costume contest at 12 noon, and an opportunity to take pictures with Batman and the Batmobile from 12 noon to 3 p.m., there will be a Batman jumper as well. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. there will be Briallo in the amphitheater, a kids and adult Cosplay Costume Contest at 3 p.m.
The Pet/Human cosplay will benefit Northeast Louisiana Chinchilla Rescue. LifeShare Blood Drive will be available all day as well.
A full bar with specialty drinks as well as a beer garden will be featured. There will be food trucks, T-Shirt Design Services, art, handmade jewelry, children’s clothing, deserts, comic book stores, homemade candles, and lip balms.
The participants for this event are Briallo- A Chapter of Amgard, live action role playing game, Dagorhir, Medieval Fantasy Foam- Fighting sport, Delta Community College Animal & Science Club, 2 interactive crime scene and forensic science booths, Bayou Belles Boutique, Shaye’s Accessories, and Design Services, Villains Comics, Card Shop Reality, Comet Creations, Pon’s Emporium, and Grace’s Décor with Sweet & Treats.
