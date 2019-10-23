Writer’s Note: When I was a little girl, Halloween — and most everything else — was simpler. Halloween carnivals in high school gymnasiums were especially popular, and the only “bought” part of our costumes was usually the mask.
I remember clearly my very first foray into the mysterious world of “trick or treating”. I couldn’t have been more than 5 or 6. My mother took an old twin sheet and put it over my head. Then she cut two holes in it so that I could see out. With that, I was sent off with the neighbor’s children to “collect”. (Trivia tip: The most popular Halloween costumes that year featured cowboys and cowgirls, cap pistols blazing. I shudder at the sheer thought of all of that violence . . . )
I think that I was the shortest (kept tripping on that sheet!) and most likely the youngest in our group. I KNOW that I was the most excited! That first “taste” of Halloween was all I needed to see that this was a holiday never to be missed. — GP
Boo, Y’all!
Next week, Halloween will finally arrive. With it will come costumed children (and MANY costumed adults), all happily begging for a “treat” while threatening a “trick” for those who do not comply. Candy and costume displays have been bombarding consumers since late July — and if you didn’t notice these, you weren’t looking!
For the retail sector, Halloween is a boon. One quarter of all candy sold each year in America is bought for Halloween. According to the most recent statistics available, almost 600 million pounds of candy is bought every year for Halloween by Americans. Of this, 90 million pounds will be chocolate. The makers of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups sell nearly $510 million of those morsels (and they are “not sorry” . . . ) with M&M’s selling just a little less ($500 million). Filling out the top five sellers are Snickers ($457 million), Hershey bars ($325 million), and Kit Kat bars ($306 million). American families spend an average of $86.79 each Halloween, including candy, decorations, costumes, and greeting cards.
OK. We can all agree that Halloween is big business. Halloween ranks #2 after Christmas as a major American commercial holiday. Why and how it came to be so popular — and lucrative — requires a quick look back in history. To say that the holiday has “morphed” is an understatement.
Bonfires and Animal Heads . . .
Most historians agree that the Celts gave us the beginnings of the celebration we know today. The Celts lived 2000 years ago in the regions we now know as northern France, Ireland, and Britain. Their ancient festival, Samhain, featured bonfires and people wearing costumes designed to keep spirits away. Citizens burned animals and crops as sacrifices, and wore animal heads and skins — all designed to keep the dead away.
Samhain was actually a new year festival because November 1 marked the beginning of the Celtic year. Located between the end of harvest and the beginning of winter, this was the time that the Celts believed was a transition between the living and the dead. Their festival was held all night on October 31st to keep the dead from returning and walking among them. To pass the time, according to one source, the people used this night to tell one another’s fortunes. Once the “danger” had passed, they took fire from the bonfires and relit their own hearth fires as protection during the long winter ahead.
Over time, and primarily because of the influence of the Catholic church, All Souls’ Day (November 2), All Saints’ Day (November 1), and All-Hallows’ Eve (October 31) were designated days of significance. Eventually, All-Hallows’ Eve became better known as “Halloween”.
America Adopts
Halloween . . .
The earliest American celebrations were called “play parties” and were public venues where neighbors gathered to celebrate the end of harvest. They told ghost stories, sang and danced, and, like the Celts, told one another’s fortunes.
Most don’t realize that in the beginning, there were no “treats” as we think of them today. Instead, Halloween was the night that the goblins ruled and pranks were the order of the evening. Jim remembers as a child seeing a beautiful rocker that his father had made hanging high up on a telephone pole a block from his dad’s shop the day after Halloween. Pumpkins, if left outdoors overnight, were smashed by morning.
The “treats” part of the holiday moved in as people tried to make Halloween more “kid-friendly” with less emphasis on superstition and “haints”. An added benefit was that by giving a small bit of candy or a small toy to the little goblins, the adults could avoid any “tricks” that might be in the offing. One thing that has been lost in this “trick or treat” business is the medieval practice in Britain and Ireland when those costumed children moved from house to house reciting poetry or singing their prayers in order to earn their “treats”. Somewhere along the way, we adults have lost control of the entire process . . .
Many happy memories of Halloween are associated with food. Carolyn Files remembers making “real” popcorn balls with her father. He would heat molasses to soft-ball stage in the skillet, and then show her how to drop some in water to make sure that it would “ball”. When the molasses was “just right”, her dad would pour it over the freshly popped corn and they would butter their hands to form the balls. As Files explains, “These were the real ones — plain ol’ Karo syrup just does not do the trick!”
Louisiana’s Halloween Hijinks . . .
It is said that All Saints Day is a more important holiday in south Louisiana than anywhere else in America. This is partly because of the Catholic traditions there as well as the emphasis on family. On this day, families gather at churchyards and city cemeteries to clean the tombstones and leave gifts for their departed family members. Candles are lighted there, and prayers are offered for their souls.
All Hallows’ Eve, however, is a different story. Halloween is second only to Mardi Gras as a full-blown holiday celebration. Whether celebrating in the streets of New Orleans, or along the byways and dusty roads in rural Louisiana, Halloween is a time for family fun and lots of creative costumes.
Lauretta Tucker remembers one particular Halloween when her children were small. It seems there was going to be a contest at the local civic center for best costumes by age group. The winners would receive new bicycles. Tucker met the challenge, working hard to perfect just the right “look”.
Her middle child, a daughter, was a witch complete with a peanut butter nose and skin that looked appropriately spooky. A last minute challenge arose when the wig that Tucker had crafted out of moss turned out to be inhabited by tiny bugs that were hungry!
Her son’s costume also had a surprise in store. She had taken two sheets and cut them in strips so that she could transform him into the perfect mummy. Red food coloring smears plus lots of gauze completed the transformation. Because of his wrappings, the mummy couldn’t sit down so he had to be placed in the back seat to go to the contest. “Everything went great until it was time to go to the restroom,” Tucker remembers. “We quickly decided that six-year-old mummies must not have kidneys!!!”
All was not lost. Tucker’s ingenuity earned two bikes for her children, although she insists that the laughs over the years have been the best prize of all.
Goblins and Ghosties
Still Lurk . . .
Toilet paper still occasionally adorns trees, but for the most part the pranks are fairly rare.
One friend remembers “rolling” houses as a teenager. She told her parents that she was with a church group. As she explained, that was not exactly a lie because they HAD been to church earlier in the evening. That was the year they rolled her aunt’s yard. Some years later, my friend’s aunt gave her a birthday card with an inscription explaining that her birthday money for that year was being given to her own kids for cleaning up the mess that my friend had made. She says she still has that card!
Neighborhood block parties are often the Halloween gathering of choice these days. One I’m familiar with features the men sitting in front of their homes and passing out candy while the ladies walk the little goblins around to collect.
Afterward, every house pitches in to make a group meal. This year they are planning to set up a pasta bar with both black and fall tricolored spaghetti to top with a variety of toppings.
Whether you participate in Halloween or prefer to give it a pass, it is easy to see that Halloween is certainly thriving today.
For a holiday not officially recognized in the USA until 1937 but which dates back thousands of years, it’s doing pretty well.
Boo, Y’all!
