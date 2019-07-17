Writer’s Note: In only a few days (on July 20th), we — the human race — will mark the 50th anniversary of one of mankind’s greatest achievements. I say “human race” because in many ways that moment celebrated human achievement without regard for nationality, race, gender, political party, religious beliefs, etc. When Neil Armstrong took that “one small step” onto the Moon’s surface, the people of planet Earth celebrated as one.
Even though that step was celebrated around the world, the actual lunar landing was the culmination — but not the end — of an amazing team effort that put Armstrong in that place at that time. Although the late former president John F. Kennedy had helped set the project in overdrive by challenging America to take a man to the Moon, land him there, and bring him home again, he didn’t live long enough to see his challenge answered. And it was answered, in heroic fashion.
It occurs to me that a person has to be 55 years or older to have a “living” memory of that marvelous night when we were glued to our television sets, straining to see the grainy images of a real live “man on the moon” walk about up there. I remember sitting in my pajamas, tears rolling down my cheeks as the realization of the magnitude of this remarkable achievement overtook me.
If you are old enough to remember, where were you? — GP
Man’s Quest
for the Stars . . .
Last fall I was asked to develop a series of presentations to celebrate this summer’s 50th anniversary of astronaut Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the Moon. I remembered vividly when that happened, but — as with most things concerning time’s passage for me — I had no idea that a half-century had passed. Fifty years. Hard to believe.
As I did my research, I realized just how much history impacting man’s exploration of space had occurred before Apollo 11, and how much has been made during the 50 years since. My studies led me in directions I could never have anticipated, and helped me understand for the first time just what an astonishing feat Armstrong’s step actually was. It is a story more compelling, and more fantastic, than was to be found in those superhero comic books that were so popular back then.
Four Presidents
and Beyond . . .
Although President Kennedy is often credited with beginning our space exploration program, the “space race” actually began under the Eisenhower administration. Former president Eisenhower was a president with firsthand war experience, and he had witnessed the fury of Hitler’s V-2 Ballistic Missile Campaign (aka, Blitzkrieg) while serving as Allied Supreme Commander. He was aware better than most of just how devastating rocket warfare could be.
Sixty years ago (July 29, 1958), Eisenhower created the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA), a civilian group that was tasked with developing and executing a long-term space program for America. His decision to commit to space was a response, in part, to the Soviet Union’s launch of Sputnik I, the first artificial satellite to go into space, in October 1957.
Eisenhower wanted a civilian agency to head the space program so that the work would not carry too much identification with military pursuits. This was the beginning of the Cold War, and with Sputnik I beeping its way through the night sky, Americans were nervous. The possibility of using those same rockets to launch nuclear bombs was too real. America had to catch up, and quickly.
The first space program, Project Mercury, was begun during Eisenhower’s administration. Seven men were selected (Mercury called for six, but the selectors couldn’t decide which of the seven to eliminate so kept them all) to become NASA’s first astronauts. The goal was to orbit a manned spacecraft around Earth, test human viability in space, and to do all things safely without loss of men or spacecraft.
President Kennedy kick-started the space program in 1961 when he asked Congress for billions of dollars over the next 5 years to land a man on the Moon and bringing him back to Earth before the end of the decade. It was the challenge heard around the world as far away as the Soviet Union and as close to home as NASA headquarters. NASA did not yet have a rocket big enough to take a payload to the Moon, nor the spacecraft designed to make the trip, nor did NASA have a clue how to land and take off from the Moon’s surface when we did get there.
Project Gemini was the second US space program. It was designed to carry two astronauts into space, and to test re-entry spacecraft maneuvers. With each of Gemini’s flights, NASA gained invaluable experience with a larger capsule launched on a modified missile. The longer missions in orbit around Earth helped NASA to understand the effects of prolonged stays in space on the human body. Two lessons necessary for any trip to the Moon were learned during Gemini — how to connect two spacecraft in space, and how to move an astronaut outside of the spacecraft in a spacesuit.
With Kennedy’s assassination, President Lyndon Johnson inherited the space program, a program he wholeheartedly endorsed. During Johnson’s tenure, however, the Vietnam War and his Great Society program costs forced LBJ to cut NASA’s budget. Even so, Project Apollo was initiated.
Apollo I, the first program in the series, taught NASA and the world an invaluable lesson — the cost of being in too much of a hurry. In January 1967, three astronauts died in a fire in their command module while undergoing routine tests on the ground as part of their training.
LBJ declined to run for reelection, and subsequently Richard Nixon was elected. Even with budget cuts, NASA was able to land men on the Moon six times during President Richard Nixon’s presidency. Leading the group were Armstrong, who took that famous first step, and Buzz Aldrin, who just a few minutes later became the second man to walk on the Moon. Riding “shotgun” was Michael Collins who remained in lunar orbit in the command module.
Armstrong had the
Right Stuff . . .
Armstrong, but for the Apollo I fire, might not have been that first man. Documents show that Virgil “Gus” Grissom was the one most likely to be tapped to command the Apollo 11 mission. His tragic death moved Armstrong to the forefront.
Standing at 5’ 11” tall and weighing in at 168 pounds, Armstrong met the physical requirements to be an astronaut (5’ 11” or shorter and 180 pounds or less). He could not, however, have been a cosmonaut in the Soviet Union because they required flyers 5’ 7” or shorter.
Armstrong’s first love was flying, and as a test pilot he flew the X-15 rocket engine plane 7 times. His flights proved his ability to stand physical stresses and make good decisions quickly. When first asked by NASA to consider applying for the astronaut corps, he declined saying that he wanted to fly what he was in rather than just sit on top of something that exploded beneath him.
Armstrong also attained elite glider status, a skill that would prove invaluable when he was attempting to land the lunar module on the Moon’s surface. As he and Aldrin descended, Armstrong saw that the planned landing area was strewn with boulders large enough to destroy the fragile landing craft, Armstrong took control and manually flew the lander to a safe spot and landed without a problem.
“Handmade” Takes on
a Special Meaning . . .
The parachutes that were used to lower the returning Apollo astronauts were hand-sewn. Then they were hand-folded and hand-packed by 3 NASA employees — the only 3 who knew how both had to be done. NASA barred the 3 from traveling together in the same vehicle for nearly a decade to ensure that there would be at least one of them alive to handle the specialized task.
Armstrong’s spacesuit (costs $670,000 in today’s dollars) weighed 180 pounds and took 45 minutes to put on. Each was handmade by seamstresses working with extreme precision (it had 21 layers of special material) to create what was basically a “wearable spacecraft”. The company responsible for creating the spacesuit was the International Latex Corporation’s division, Playtex — makers of bras and girdles.
In 1994, Armstrong wrote to NASA expressing his appreciation for the spacesuit. He wrote, “It turned out to be one of the most widely photographed spacecraft in history. That was no doubt due to the fact that it was so photogenic. Equally responsible for its success was its characteristic of hiding from view its ugly occupant.” He then added, “Its true beauty, however, was that it worked.”
Two other items that were handmade — and that had to work — were the heat shield and the computer software. The shield tiles were attached to the capsule using a modified caulking gun and a special super glue. Women stitched together the computer software using wire instead of thread while sitting at modified looms.
But is the Cost Worth it?
Critics of manned space programs nearly all base their primary objections on the cost of these ventures. Are they expensive? Absolutely. Is there any measurable return on that investment? You bet there is!
While some see the Apollo program as the dawn of man’s exploration of space, the truth is that it was actually the dawn of our current technology age. While humans have not set foot on the Moon in 47 years, the technological advances begun with that program have grown exponentially. Virtually all computer hardware and software advances can trace their origins to Apollo and the programs that followed.
But there are more developments that have occurred which impact our daily lives. Memory foam, modified insulation materials and techniques, portable cordless tools (vacuums, screw drivers, drills, toothbrushes, etc.), water filters, scratch resistant lenses, freeze-dried foods, workout machines, insulin pumps, infrared ear thermometers, aircraft de-icing equipment, cochlear implants, smoke detectors, artificial limbs, and solar panels --- these are just a few of the things that resulted from research that began with NASA’s manned space exploration.
R.I. P. and Thank You . . .
Neil Armstrong is dead now, having died in 2012 from complications as the result of heart surgery. Only four of the 12 men who walked on the Moon are still alive — Buzz Aldrin (89), David Scott (87), Charles Duke (82), and Harrison Schmitt (84). When these last are gone, we will have no one left alive who can describe from firsthand experience what the Moon’s surface is really like. NASA has set 2024 as the goal for returning another man — and the first woman — to the Moon’s surface.
While most attention is focused on Armstrong’s first words as he stepped on the Moon, I find ones that he said sometime later to be much more moving. Armstrong recalled that as he was looking toward the lunar sky, he realized that he was seeing his home — Earth — blue and perfect in the distance.
He covered the Earth’s image with his thumb so that he could look into the heavens. Remembering that experience some years later, Armstrong said, “I didn’t feel like a giant. I felt very, very small.”
And so do we all. Because of the courage and daring of these men, those who followed, and those yet to fly, we have some sense of our own smallness. Indeed, man is dwarfed by the majesty and mystery of space.
