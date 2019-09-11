The Corner Coffee House will host a Hebraic Roots Bible Study, “Grafted In,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Corner Coffee House is located at 207 Blanchard St. in West Monroe.
For more information, call (478) 719-9944.
