Ouachita Christian School, a private school on U.S. Hwy 165 in Monroe, recently installed a WeatherSTEM Station.
School officials claimed OCS’ WeatherStem Station was the first of its kind to be built in a Louisiana elementary or high school and second only to those at LSU’S Alex Box and Tiger Stadiums in Baton Rouge.
Funds from the federal Title IV program provided through the Ouachita Parish School Board paid for this project.
This web-based station reports all weather data, featuring a web camera attached to the school’s football stadium and wind sensors attached to the foul poles at Micah Harper Baseball Field.
Dedicated Facebook and Twitter pages update automatically to keep followers informed of weather in the school’s vicinity. Additionally, the station is linked to The Weather Channel, where the outlet sometimes reports weather information directly from the OCS station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.