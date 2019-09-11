The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana joins Feeding America food banks across the country to take part in Hunger Action Month for September and encourage people to participate in a handful of fundraisers to combat hunger.
“Food is not only a basic need, but it’s the foundation of a healthy life,” said Jean Toth, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.
“Our whole community suffers when there is hunger in our midst. By taking action during Hunger Action Month you are ensuring that local children have full bellies and can concentrate and be successful in school, that adults can be productive members of our workforce and that our seniors are not jeopardizing their health by making tradeoffs with medicine or food that they need to manage chronic diseases.
“Hunger is often a quiet epidemic, many people simply don’t have enough to food to eat in their house but are embarrassed and ashamed to let others know that they need help. Thank you for volunteering, donating or advocating to ensure that no child, senior, veteran — no one — will go to bed hungry in Northeast Louisiana.”
The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana has many activities planned to engage our community in hunger relief and awareness building, including:
• Hunters for the Hungry Clean Out Your Freezer Day — Saturday, Sept. 14 from 2-4 p.m. Bring any wrapped and labeled frozen wild game (no wild hogs) or fish to the NELA Food Bank (4600 Central Ave, Monroe, LA) to be distributed to the hungry in northeast Louisiana.
• Whataburger Fundraiser — Monday, Sept. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Whataburger —2411 Louisville Ave., Monroe. 20 percent of dine-in and drive-thru sales will be donated. Free balloon artist plus the first 25 dine-in customers get Free Whataburger for a Week.
• Newk’s Night – Saturday, Sept. 28 from 5-8 p.m. at Newk’s Eatery – 2320 Tower Dr., Monroe. 10 percent of all sales will be donated to the Food Bank.
“Hunger Action Month is a time for us to take action and help our neighbors and friends struggling to put food on the table,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.
“Every state and every county in this country have people facing hunger. Our network of food banks and partner food pantries and meal programs are positioned to serve all of them. You can help at the local level by volunteering, engaging, advocating and donating, and together we can end hunger one helping at a time.”
September marks the twelfth year the Feeding America network has organized this annual call to action.
