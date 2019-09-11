The University of Louisiana Monroe had seven students study abroad during summer 2019.
Five students participated in The Catalyst program while the other two students participated in the British Studies Program.
The Catalyst is a study abroad program in which students study in four European capitals — London, Paris, Berlin and Prague. In the British Studies Program students study in London and Edinburgh, Scotland.
Lydia Mills and Elizabeth Ball were the two students who participated in the British Studies Program. The program was set in London and Edinburgh for four weeks.
Students with The Catalyst traveled to London, Paris, Berlin and Prague for five weeks starting in May. These students included Ryleigh Rowland, Bobby Bell, III, Camille Labatut, Briana Hutson, and Chris Barton. Noble joined these students, as well, teaching two art and photography courses for The Catalyst.
Each program allowed students to earn six hours of transfer credit in a variety of subjects.
