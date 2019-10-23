Fifth District Congressman Ralph Abraham says the Wellspring Alliance for Families in Monroe will receive a grant for $684,956 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women.
“The Wellspring offers a variety of services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault which are invaluable to the people of northeast Louisiana,” Abraham said. “These federal funds will strengthen our communities by reducing crime and helping those in need.”
The Rural Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence and Stalking Assistance Program enhances the safety of rural victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking, and supports projects uniquely designed to address and prevent these crimes in rural areas. Eligible applicants are states, territories, Indian tribes, local governments, and nonprofit entities, including tribal nonprofit organizations.
These grants were awarded by the Department of Justice.
