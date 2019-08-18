Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute last week after observing the suspect's vehicle cross the center line of Thomas Road.
The driver, Conley Ray Simpson, 28, of 100 Ada St., West Monroe, smelled of marijuana when deputies made contact with him.
During a pat down of Simpson's person, deputies found a handgun in his pocket. The gun was loaded.
When asked about whether there were any illegal items in the automobile, Simpson handed deputies a box of THC wax. THC is the main psychoactive ingredient of marijuana. Simpson also invited deputies to see what else he had in his automobile.
“Find out for yourself,” he said.
During the search, deputies found 84 grams of marijuana and 224 grams of THC wax. About 12 THC vape cartridges also were found.
Simpson claimed ownership of the handgun but declined to comment on the drugs in his automobile.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on two counts of possession of THC wax with intent to distribute, and one count of illegal carrying of weapon in the presence of drugs.
