The Ouachita Parish School Board agreed Tuesday to seek bids on an estimated $9-million construction project rebuilding Boley Elementary School at its original site on Cypress Street.
In early 2019, lightning struck Boley, causing a fire to spread throughout the building. The school building was ultimately destroyed, and students were relocated temporarily until a new school could be built.
According to an update during its regular meeting, the School Board plans to pay for the project with proceeds from insurance claims as well as revenues generated from the school system's West Ouachita Sales Tax Fund.
Ouachita Parish Schools Superintendent Don Coker said the new building would be about 45,000-square-feet with up to three additional classrooms than the original school building.
“It will be a whole new layout,” said Coker, pointing to a 3-D visualization of the school and referring to the V-shape of the new building.
On another front, the School Board considered the possibility of buying a laptop computer, specifically a Chromebook, for each student in the upcoming school year if schools remained closed.
Ken Monroe, the school system's director of information technology, talked about the matter while outlining the potential cost as well as the allocation of federal funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES).
“The purpose of this money is to prepare our school system for remote learning should we have to do that in this upcoming school year,” Monroe said.
Monroe warned that the School Board might have to continue paying for devices if it used federal funds at this time.
“This is one-time money,” Monroe said. “Whatever we spend on this, we will have to sustain with our regular budget.”
Coker noted that internet connectivity for all students through hot spots could not be continued for financial reasons, though the provision of devices such as Chromebooks could be sustained in future years.
“This is a lot of money,” Coker said. “Even with pandemics and bad things, these are some good things that come out of this. To be able to put a device into each student's hands is a good thing.”
Interim School Board member Harold McCoy commended the School Board for its effort to provide economically disadvantaged students with access to internet.
In other business, the School Board agreed to call a special meeting before the end of the month to select an official journal for the upcoming 2020-2021 fiscal year. The fiscal year begins July 1.
A motion to select The Ouachita Citizen as the School Board's official journal failed on a 3-3-1 vote with board members Scotty Waggoner, Shere May and Tommy Comeaux voting in favor of The Citizen. School Board President Jerry Hicks abstained from the vote while board members Greg Manley, Dabo Graves and McCoy voted against The Citizen.
A second motion to select The (Monroe) News-Star as the official journal failed on a 4-3 vote with board members Waggoner, May, Comeaux and Hicks voting against The News-Star while board members Manley, Graves and McCoy voted in favor of The News-Star.
Prior to the vote, school officials detailed the circulation figures provided by The Ouachita Citizen, The News-Star and The Free Press in Monroe. According to school officials, the circulation figures for The Ouachita Citizen were about 7,300 inside Ouachita Parish; circulation for The News-Star was about 1,500 inside the parish; and circulation for The Free Press was 5,000 inside the parish.
