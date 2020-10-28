Block High fell to Logansport 40-0 Friday, but Bear head coach Benny Vault continues to see improvement.
The Bears were hindered by quarterback JR Curry spraining his ankle in the contest.
"We had to try three guys," Vault said. "We also had three passes that would have gone for touchdowns dropped."
Logansport was led by University of Louisiana commit Key'Savalyn Barnes.
"He had several long runs against us," Vault said.
Block (0-4, 0-1) hosts LaSalle for Homecoming Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.