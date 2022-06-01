Most of Delta Charter softball coach Jeannie Beach’s team probably never saw the original or remake of Bad News Bears.
Beach may have thought she was watching another remake early in Delta Charter’s season as the Lady Storm dropped their first three games and seven of their first nine.
“It was bad in the beginning,” Beach said. “I knew it was a rebuilding year. We were so inconsistent at the start. But it did get better. We scored a lot of runs, and hit the most home runs ever hit by a Delta Charter team.”
Delta Charter hit 29 total home runs this past season
The Lady Storm finished the regular season at 7-16, drawing a No. 10 seed.
The Lady Storm blanked Sicily Island 16-0 in a first-round playoff game before losing to No. 7 Oberlin 7-3 in the second round.
Beach faced adversity before the season ever started when Lily McCarthy, a sophomore last year, was killed in a car accident on August 17.
“I talked about Lily when I thought it was the right time or place,” Beach said.”We had several girls who didn’t want to play second because they knew that was her position. And she was a heckuva ballplayer.”
A memorial sign was placed up under the scoreboard honoring McCarthy.
Delta Charter moves into a new district next year, moving away from Ouachita Christian, Oak Grove (which is moving to 2A), Cedar Creek and St. Frederick into a district with Delhi, Block, Sicily Island and Tensas.
“This will be the first time we’ll go into a season knowing we have a chance to win district, which is a feeling I’ve never had before,” Beach said. “We’re going to play a lot of summer ball together. We will be working a lot of communication and working together.”
Beach will certainly miss senior Jaden Boydstun, who set a school record as a junior for highest batting average ever at .548 with an on-base percentage of .654. She struck out only twice and hit four home runs.
This past season, Boydstun finished with a .500 batting average, driving in 51 RBIs and slamming a school record 16 home runs. She was also 6-11 on the mound with a 7.326 earned run average.
Boydstun finished with a 1.333 slugging percentage.
“I knew it would be tough to top my junior year batting average,” Boydstun said. “It’s tough when you are in the No. 4 hole. You don’t see a lot of good pitches.”
Boydstun only struck out twice in 72 at-bats.
The SouthArk Community College softball signee had seven home runs in the first 10 games.
“I never try to hit the ball over the fence,” Boydstun said. “I just try and make good contact. If I hit it over, then I hit it over. After hitting seven in one week I just wanted to keep rolling with it.”
Boydstun played summer ball with the Louisiana Bomb Squad.
“I worked a lot in the off-season, in the summer and during school,” Boydstun said. “It feels good to see the hard work pay off.”
Boydstun said she is looking forward to playing at SouthArk for another reason.
“It feels good to never have to pitch again,:” she said. “That’s the greatest feeling ever.”
Joining Boydstun on the All-Parish team from Delta Charter are Rami Burks, eighth-grader Ally Atwood, Maddi White, and senior Sophie Cooper.
Burks batted .397, and also pitched.
Atwood led the Lady Storm with a .516 batting average.
White finished the season with a .347 batting average, and collected 10 doubles.
Cooper batted .380 and drove in 23 runs.
Representing, Monterey are Allie Lipsey, Maddy Green, Hannah Hitt, Briana King, Meah Peoples and Aubrey Powell.
Lipsey batted .481 with four home runs.
Green finished with a .444 batting average and a home run.
Hitt batted .464 with two home runs and posted a 4.80 earned run averaged with
King batted .389 with a 4.23 ERA, striking out 74 and walking 22.
Powell batted .358.
Peoples batted .352 with 18 RBIs.
Representing Vidalia are sophomore Allie LeBlanc, Madelyn Fielder, Madeline Foley and Kirsten Grove.
LeBlanc, Fielder and Grove all batted .371.
LeBlanc struck out 94 batters on the mound.
Foley batted .338.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.