Lonnie Cooper can’t remember the last time he witnessed the Carroll Bulldogs defeat the Ouachita Lions in basketball before the 2020-21 season, but he can detail the last time it happened minute by minute.
The best part of Carroll’s recent 53-51 victory against the Lions occurred in the final seconds, though, when Rictavion "Ricky" Johnson hit an off-balanced buzzer beater in the lane.
"I told Ricky just to get to the basket because the referees have been calling a lot of fouls," Cooper said. "I told him, 'If you have the shot, take it.' He drove it and banked in a two-pointer. He actually double-pumped and made an off-balanced shot in the lane."
In a victory that Cooper called "huge" for the school, the Bulldogs improved to 11-4 on the season. Randarius Jones, who returned after suffering a torn ACL, led the Bulldogs in scoring with 13 points, while Ouachita's James Ross led all with 17 points.
The Bulldogs led for the majority of the game, but the Lions made a run in the fourth quarter and ultimately tied it on a corner 3-pointer from Phillip Bradshaw.
"We got up maybe 16 or 17 if I’m not mistaken and then we had some costly turnovers in that fourth quarter," Cooper said.
After contests against Bastrop and Washington-Marion, the Bulldogs will return home on the 12th to start district play against Richwood.
"Wossman is always really good, and they've won it the last five or six years, and Richwood has been really good," Cooper said. "We're excited about (district play)."
