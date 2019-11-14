Chik-fil-A plans to open its Glenwood Drive location in West Monroe after renovating the restaurant engulfed in water during the March 2016 flood event.
The reopening of the restaurant comes as Operator David Benson celebrates more than 34 years with Chick-fil-A.
According to Benson, his team look forward to welcoming their returning guests to Chick-fil-A at West Monroe which will feature the chain’s newest restaurant design with a pedestrian-friendly outdoor area with walk-up ordering windows and outdoor seating, providing another option for guests wanting to enjoy their meal onsite.
Customers will find a drive-thru system featuring expanded face-to-face ordering, an additional lane and environment-controlled canopies to further enhance the chain’s award-winning drive-thru service. The expanded features of the new restaurant will provide an even more remarkable experience with the addition of 65 Team Members.
Benson has worked alongside hundreds of amazing Team Members throughout his Chick-fil-A journey while striving to provide an incredible experience to hundreds of thousands of guests. Hard work, dedication and education are important to Benson both inside and outside of his restaurant. He has been able to recognize his Team Members’ hard work by awarding over $120,000 in scholarships. Scholarships can be applied to any area of study at any accredited institution.
Benson will also continue to operate the Pecanland Mall and Thomas Road restaurants.
