Louisiana Garden Club Federation (LGCF) will be conducting its district judging May 4 in Winnsboro, according to Naomi Cordill, cleanest city co-chair.
“Our ‘village’ is coming together to get our great town ready—for we all win when we make Winnsboro beautiful,” Cordill said.
A reminder, Saturday, April 24, will be the date for the Trash Bash. (Rain date—Saturday, May 1). Participants will meet at the Gazebo at 8 a.m. for pictures. Winnsboro officials, several organizations are making ready.
“But, we need volunteers to help, so all are invited to be helping hands,” Cordill said.
The LGCF Cleanest City Contest is sponsored by the GGSC (Garden Gate Study Club), a Federated Garden Club Member in Winnsboro.
Civic Organizations have pledged their cooperation and help. Spring has sprung and the “freeze” results are departing. The sponsoring Garden Gate Study Club met with the Rotary Club to plan what the Club’s focus will be for the event.
“The beautiful ‘Tulip Fountain’ of Winnsboro, is known all over the state,” Cordill said. “The tulips are short lived, so the Redemption House has help in such a big way to get the area ready for the beautiful SunPatiens which will be such a vibrant showing until the Fall.”
Mayor John Dumas and the town staff have been meeting to make plans for the day of judging.
“We all need to do ‘Spring Cleaning,’ so start thinking of how you can help with keeping Winnsboro as the Cleanest City,” Cordill said. “After all, it is all of our front yards. Do your part.”
