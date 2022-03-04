On Monday, February 28, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office Cybercrime Unit began an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship, between a 57 year-old male and 15 year-old female.
The incident was reported as having occurred at a residence in Vidalia, where a subject was arrested in 2021 on multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles. During the investigation, it was learned that the child in question had missed an excessive amount of school, all of which were unexcused absences. Arrest warrants were obtained for both parents, along with a search warrant for the residence.
The warrant was executed on March 3, 2022, with the assistance of the CPSO Narcotics and CID Units. Detectives discovered the residence to be in unlivable conditions with a total of thirteen individuals inside, one of which was a convicted sex predator. In addition, multiple types of narcotics were seized and four juveniles were able to be rescued from the location. Further charges relative to sex trafficking of juveniles are expected to follow.
This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact Detective Lipscomb at CPSO or submit an anonymous tip online through the CPSO smart phone app.
ARRESTED –
Gregory E. Martin, 21
528 Levens Addition
Ferriday, LA
CHARGES -
Unauthorized Presence of a Sex Predator
Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, (3) Counts
Cruelty to Juveniles, (4) Counts
Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, (4) Counts
ARRESTED -
Roy L. Box, 19
105 South Magnolia St.
Vidalia, LA
CHARGES -
Possession of Schedule I CDS
Cruelty to Juveniles, (4) Counts
Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, (4) Counts
ARRESTED –
Sherry Mccage, 50
105 South Magnolia St.
Vidalia, LA
CHARGES -
Cruelty to Juveniles, (4) Counts
Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, (4) Counts
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
ARRESTED –
Dudley J. Leblanc, 57
105 South Magnolia St.
Vidalia, LA
CHARGES -
Cruelty to Juveniles, (4) Counts
Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, (4) Counts
ARRESTED -
Robert E. Lee, 50
105 South Magnolia St.
Vidalia, LA
CHARGES -
Cruelty to Juveniles, (4) Counts
Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, (4) Counts
ARRESTED -
Steven A. Martin, 19
105 South Magnolia St.
Vidalia, LA
CHARGES -
Cruelty to Juveniles, (4) Counts
Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, (4) Counts
ARRESTED –
Theodore E. Johnston, 41
105 South Magnolia St.
Vidalia, LA
CHARGES -
Cruelty to Juveniles, (4) Counts
Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, (4) Counts
ARRESTED -
Jeremy A. Gossett, 44
105 South Magnolia St.
Vidalia, LA
CHARGES -
Cruelty to Juveniles, (4) Counts
Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, (4) Counts
ARRESTED –
Michael L. Herron, 53
105 South Magnolia St.
Vidalia, LA
CHARGES -
Cruelty to Juveniles, (4) Counts
Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, (4) Counts
Possession of Schedule II CDS
Fugitive Attachment
Sheriff Hedrick would like to remind parents to be mindful of where your kids are at all times and who they are with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.