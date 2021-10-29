Bigfoot Birthday Bash Nov. 4-6 in Natchez
Local radio disc jockey Brandon McCranie - better known as Gatorman on 104.7 The Gator - has always had a fascination with Bigfoot, even purchasing a complete costume for special occasions.
Special occasions get no bigger than this, as McCranie and KFNV owner Jim-Bob Allgood have worked together to present the Bigfoot Birthday Bash November 4-6 in Natchez.
2021 marks the 300th anniversary of what many consider the very first documented account of a Bigfoot encounter in North America.
“I’ve been wanting to so something like this for a long time, and what a better time than the 300th anniversary,” McCranie said. “The first documented sighting of Sasquatch was in 1721. A lot of people I have talked to were not even aware of that.”
“Never in the history of my life in the Miss-Lou will I have ever seen so many movie stars, Grammy stars, American Idol performers and reality stars descend on Natchez,” Allgood said.
On Thursday, November 4, Family Movie Night will present Harry and the Hendersons and Legend of Boggy Creek beginning at 7:30 p.m. by the band stand on the Natchez Bluff.
The movies are a free event and everyone is asked to bring chairs and blankets.
Food vendors will be on site.
On Friday, November 2, VIP Party Meet & Greet will be held at Magnolia Bluffs Casino from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
A limited amount of tickets are available. The cost is $100, but free for sponsors and invited guests.
There will be beer and food served at the Meet & Greet.
Contact Allgood at 601-597-6658.
On Saturday, November 6, the Bigfoot Backyard BBQ Cook-Off will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will also be a Sasquatch 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m., along with a “Little Feet One Mile Kids Fun Run at 9:30 a.m.
Awards will follow.
At 9 a.m., Tony Fields will sing the National Anthem, followed by a welcome from Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson.
“Mayor Gibson and Visit Natchez have been awesome working with us on this event,” Allgood said.
At 9:30 a.m., YZ Ealey and Casey Gilbert will perform on the bluff.
From 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Gabriel Bass & Friends will take the stage.
Ben Lewis perform at 10:45 a.m., followed at 11:30 a.m. by Alvin Youngblood Hart and Papa Mali.
Scratch performs from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m..
American Idol top 20 finisher Hannah Everhart of Canton will perform from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $15 pre-ordered and $20 at the door, which includes admission to all lectures.
The speaker schedule at the Natchez Grand Hotel banquet room includes MK Davis from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Dr. Jeff Meldrum from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Todd Standing from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Other special guests include Chief of the Natchez, Hutke Fields from Oklahoma.
McCranie said that, of course, there will be a sighting of Bigfoot at the event.
"He's going to receive a key to the city," McCranie said.
