The 27th annual Miss Vidalia Pageant will be held Saturday, February 5, at the Vidalia Convention Center when eight high school seniors compete for the crown. Doors open at 6 p.m., the event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, children under 10 will be admitted free.
The contestants are Alexis Yates, Sarah Katherine Webber, Trinity Riley, Hanna Jackson, Shakyra Blanton, Shelby Roberts, Cayley Weatherly, and Emma Braley. Pages for the evening are Olivia Smith, daughter of Amy Smith and Phillip Smith, Isabella Ernst, daughter of Joe and Sara Ernst, Emmorie Franklin daughter of Zach and Samantha Franklin, Gracie Jester daughter of Lacy and Eddie Jester, Essence Campbell daughter of Eboni Campbell and Rodney Arbuthnet, Ryleigh Butler daughter of Sarah Rockstead and Dylan Butler, Mia Martinez daughter of Lorenzo and Priscilla Martinez, and DeDe Weatherly daughter of Karianna and Trae Weatherly.
Contestant No. 1, Alexia Yates, is the 17-year-old daughter of Doug and Angela Yates. She is a senior at Delta Charter where she enjoys participating in extracurricular activities such as singing, cheer, basketball, softball, league, and club soccer. Miss Olivia Smith will serve as her page for the evening.
Contestant No. 2, Sarah Katherine Webber, is the 18-year-old daughter of Phillip and Heather Webber and Jeff and Ann Geoggle. She is a senior at Cathedral School where she has attended since Pre-K3. She maintains a 4.3 GPA and is involved in the dance team, soccer, and tennis. She is a member of Vidalia Presbyterian Church. Her page for the evening is Miss Isabella Ernst.
Contestant No. 3, Trinity Riley, is the 18-year-old daughter of LaShea Riley. She is a senior at Vidalia High School where she maintains a 4.0 GPA and is Captain of the cheer team. She is also part of DECA, Key Club, BETA, and President of the Honors Society. Miss Emmorie Franklin will serve as page.
Contestant No. 4, Hanna Jackson, is the 18-year-old daughter of George and Athena Jackson. She is a lifelong resident of Vidalia and is a senior at Vidalia High School where is involved in Key Club, Anti Bullying Club, Yearbook and currently serves as Captain of the Vidalia Elite Dance team, where she has been a member for four years. Miss Gracie Jester will serve as page.
Contestant No. 5, Shakyra Blanton, is the 17-year-old daughter of Gemecia Williams and Richard Blanton. She is a senior at Vidalia High School, was elected class President, DECA chapter president, National Honors Society Vice President, and also the Senior representative of the Key Club. Shakyra also serves as Captain of the cheer team. Serving as page will be Miss Essence Campbell.
Contestant No. 6, Shelby Roberts, is the 18-year-old daughter of Michelle and Reggie Roberts. She is a senior at Vidalia High School and has been a student at Middleton School of Dance for 14 years, where she learns about the art of ballet from Ann Guade; her favorite part is getting to help teach the children. She has been an active member of the Honors Society her senior year. Miss Ryleigh Butler will serve as page.
Contestant No. 7, Cayley Weatherly, is the 18-year-old daughter of Trae and Karianna Weatherly, and Felicia Gallup. She is a senior at Vidalia High School where she has attended since preschool. She is a member of the Fellowship of Christian athletes and has been on the student council for the past seven years. She is on the cheer team and played basketball her freshman and senior years. Miss Mia Martinez will serve as page.
Contestant No. 8, Emma Braley, is the 17-year-old daughter of Kellye Maynard and Todd Braley. She is a senior at Concordia Parish Academy where she participates in dual enrollment courses and is on track to receive an Associates’ degree in General Studies from Northwestern State University and her high school diploma while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Miss DeDe Weatherly will serve as page.
