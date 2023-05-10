Arts Natchez will hold its Second Saturday reception May13 from 5 to 7p.m. with a special exhibit of new work by gallery artist Diane Penfield.
Penfield’s new series of paintings, “The Journey of Extrapolated Landscapes,”explore the rearrangement of landscapes, deconstructed and reconfigured into the randomness to which a collage lends itself. In explaining her new paintings, Penfield said, “Standing back and looking at all the works completed in this series, there came a personal message somewhat amusing in nature. And so it is, given life circumstances, we arrange things to make it right.The end result may not be what you anticipated, but it is done.The ship is righted or perhaps not.Lessons learned.So as in this journey of the landscapes, some are righted, some were not.”
Penfield has been painting since the early 1980s. In addition to her early abstract work, she explored portraiture and landscapes, later progressing to a more Jungian interpretive style.
Her more recent works can be described as intuitive abstract created through self marking, self exploration and reflection on the surrounding world.
Born and raised in New Orleans, the artist maintains homes studios there and in Natchez and Silver Bay, New York, all places which have influenced her work.She has exhibited in group shows in New Orleans at the Contemporary Arts Center, the University of New Orleans Gallery, the Academy of Fine Arts, and the Julia Street Gallery, and in New York at The Hague Gallery and the Ticonderoga Gallery.She is represented in the Christian Shane Arts in New Orleans, Bay Saint Louis, MS, and Pensacola, FL.
The reception will be held at the Arts Natchez Gallery, 425 Main Street, Natchez, and is open to all. Refreshments will be served.
