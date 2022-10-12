Bassin’ In The Boot Fall Brawl was tapped a success by event organizers. The fishing tournament was held at local lakes throughout the Miss-Lou with anglers vying for top prize.
“About 6 months ago I had the idea of putting on a tournament like no other I had seen,” said Charles Anderson, event organizer. “I wanted to do a bracket style, head to head, team tournament culminating in a weekend of knock out bass fishing. We did just that on October 1 and 2 and we were anything but disappointed. ”
The weather cooled off and what a difference three weeks made because the Bassin’ in the Boot Fall Brawl Qualifier was held at the Marina on Black River Lake fished extremely tough on that hot summer day and resulted in a low-cut line of a 6.21# bag.
On Sept. 10 it was anything but cool, as anglers faced heat, after an overcast sky cleared.
Jamie Smith and Buck Quin had that 6.21# sack and barely made the 16-team cut, however, they managed to cash their ticket to the final day in bracket play.
Our ten-pound bags were no strangers to our fishing fans Stephen Mitchell and Jason LeBrun, 10.2# and John Bruce and Danny Smith weighed 10.51 pounds to secure their way to bracket play.
Weights jumped for our top five qualifiers and young guns Dalton Slade and Jake DeWeese presented 14.15# to the weigh master while the veteran team of Randy Miller and Shane Smith showed up with 14.67#, a solid bag for this day of fishing.
The top three bags of 15.45#, 16.53# and 17.02# were brought in by some tough sticks who are no stranger to fishing tough conditions.
The team duo number five of the father son variety, Robbie and Trey Buckles placed third while close friends Kyle Ensminger and Seth Swilley wrapped up the second hole.
The top dogs of the qualifier were JT Switzer and Mac McDaniels solidifying their right to fish bracket style.
Magnolia Bluffs Casino handled their meal and hosted our pre-tournament meeting. At the meeting, organizers went over rules and expectations of the tournament and with much excitement learned where we would be fishing and against who.
Black River Lake was chosen even though only 3 out of 14 votes were not Bruin for Saturday.
Lake Bruin easily won out for the Sunday lake selection although a couple teams tried to throw a curveball by tossed a vote for each Concordia and St. John.
Round one concluded at 9:30 and the bracket shakedown soon became a reality.
Winners from round one was Tony and Joe, JT and Mac, Trey and Robbie, Shane and Randy, Stephen and Jason, John and Danny, Jamie and Buck and Tom and Wyatt.
The bracket had claimed its first victims and those eight teams were one lost from leaving headed into round two.
Round two pitted Tony and Joe against JT and Mac, Trey and Robbie across from Shane and Randy, Stephen and Jason stacked up against John and Danny with Jamie and Buck versus Tom and Wyatt to round out the winner’s bracket.
Head to head in the loser’s bracket was Ray and Morgan taking on Corey and Jr., George and Steve against Seth and Kyle, Aaron and Bud matched up with Dalton and Jake while Carl and Garrett had to deal with Don and Andy.
The pressure began to mount as the teams left in reverse bracket order for round two.
The conclusion of round two sent 4 teams’ home.
On the top side of the bracket, Tony and Joe outlasted JT and Mac (stay tuned for more on this rivalry) with 8.72# to 6.77#, Trey and Robbie were beat by Randy and Shane 9.37# to 5.18#, John and Danny posted a 7.95# as Stephen and Jason zeroed, while Jamie and Buck edged out Tom and Wyatt, 2.80# to 2.11# sending them to the loser’s bracket.
Securing those fourth and fifth round byes were Tony and Joe who beat Shane and Randy, 5.70# to 4.73# and John and Danny who sent Jamie and Buck to the loser’s bracket as their 7.643 bag was plenty against the opposing zero.
Down in the loser’s bracket heavy hitters Stephen and Jason posted a 1.83# to knock Kyle and Seth’s 1.16# out of the tournament. Tom and Wyatt zeroed as Corey and Jr moved on with a 3.28# bag. Trey and Robbie secured another fishing period as their 4.94# beat the 4.09# sack of Aaron and Bud. Lastly, JT and Mac held on as their 6.71# collection of green fish sent Don and Andy’s 3.66# bag packing.
This point of the bracket brought us our first byes as Randy and Shane along with Jamie and Buck sat idle as the rest of the bracket fished.
On the top side of the bottom bracket Corey and Jr. had only a 3.96# bag that just couldn’t hold off the 9.38# bag of Stephen and Jason.
That weigh in brought us to the final matches of the day, where Jamie and Buck took on Stephen and Jason while Shane and Randy battled JT and Mac. JT and Mac would survive to fish on Sunday.
On the top side of the loser’s bracket, Jamie and Buck found 5.55# of little green fish to secure their Sunday Funday sending Stephen and Jason to the house. Stephen and Jason were only able to find a 0.72# fish after weighing in an impressive 9.38# the period before.
Lake Bruin welcomed the Bassin’ in the Boot Fall Brawl with a crisp clear morning and our four teams were eager to get to the water.
Team Tony and Joe had survived three rounds of fishing on Saturday bringing a total of 20.27# to the scales in three rounds. That included the big fish of the tournament at 5.47# caught by Tony.
Team Danny and John made the cut to fish on Championship Sunday by bringing 29.32# total weight to the table. The duo’s weight was solidified by John catching the 5.40# in the first period.
Taking the harder road were the teams coming out of the bottom of the bracket, Jamie and Buck along with JT and Mac. Jamie and Buck managed a total weight of 18.83# in four rounds on Saturday.
JT and Mac, perhaps the most impressive team of the tournament as far as effort managed to drop 31.75 total pounds on the table in five rounds on Saturday at Black River Lake.
Launching out of the Lake Bruin State Park, the first matches consisted of Tony and Joe versus John and Danny and the loser bracket semifinal match of JT and Mac slated against Buck and Jamie.
With only three teams left Team Dano and JB had to sit and wait as the loser’s bracket championship played out between Mac and JT versus Tony and Joe.
Tony and Joe had a tough morning round and their troubles would continue as JT and Mac were able to bring a solid 9.35# to the scales to ensure the 4.05 pounds wasn’t enough. Tony and Joe had to say goodbye and the $600 parting gift made it only a little less bitter.
JT and Mac had battle through five rounds on Saturday and sent two teams packing already by the start of round three.
Would John and Danny be the third team they send home?
It sure appeared that way after the championship round came to an end as JT and Mac brought 10.66# to the table getting the attention of John and Danny who managed only an 8.68 # sack.
The first lost of Team Smith and Bruce forced a sudden death winner take all match.
JT and Mac had been on fish all day, increasing their weights each trip to the scales. Having already posted a 9.03#, 9.35#, and a 10.66# they continued increasing their quality of fish pushing the scales down to 11.09# for the final weigh in. What an impressive tournament they had.
The iron men of the tournament team Switzer and McDaniels weighed a five-fish limit in each of nine matches totaling 71.88 pounds.
Team DD (Dynami Duo) of Danny and John 13.19# bag would win the first Bassin’ in the Boot Fall Brawl knocking out the contenders. John and Dano managed to average 10.22# per weigh period for six matches.
JT and Mac wouldn’t leave empty handed but that might very well be the hardest earned $1000 in a lifetime of bass fishing.
John and Danny would secure them a $2200 payday for their efforts and be crowned the Bassin’ in the Boot Fall Brawl Champions.
Next year we hope to up the prize purse to over twenty thousand with first place paying up to $10,000 as plans are in the works for next year’s tournament.
The first qualifier will be on none other than Lake Bruin scheduled for January 18, 2023 at the state park.
“Special thanks go out to all of our sponsors, Bryan’s Marine, Roger’s Auto Supply, Davis Insurance, and Goldman Marine,” Anderson said. “If you or your business would like to become a part of this awesome event get in touch with the Bassin’ in the Boot guys and come aboard our great team of partners. Come join the fun and see if you can battle through the bracket and knock out the Champions!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.