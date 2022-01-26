Husband and wife team, Doyle and Bertha Bryan, started an outboard engine shop in 1986 with little more than a dream, a good work ethic, knowledge of the trade and faith in God.
Thirty-five years later, Bryan’s Marine is going strong selling new and used boats, housing a full service department and a parts and accessories showroom.
“There is no way I ever dreamed of a business like this,” Doyle said. “Bryan’s Marine has continued to expand, and we are now running seven bays in the shop with Mercury and Yamaha certified technicians.”
Bryan’s Marine has continued to grow in success and in family. Currently, three generations of Bryans are working for the dealership.
“We’re a local family-owned business going into the third generation, and we have our dedicated employees which is our extended family,” Doyle said. “They have made this dream possible. We could have never made it this far without the support of our loyal customers.”
Along with being a strong boating dealership, Bryan’s Marine plays a vital role in their community.
They are a major sponsor for the annual D.A.R.E. fishing tournament and the Highland Baptist Church Wildlife Expo. They donate to local schools and ball teams along with being an active member of Concordia Chamber of Commerce.
Additionally, Bryan’s Marine sponsors area fishing tournaments by donations as well as providing their own team members.
Top 100 in industry
In 2021, Bryan’s Marine was listed by Boating Industry as a top 100 dealership in North America.
The Top 100 is the only independent ranking of boat dealers in North America.
The list recognizes dealerships that “are unsurpassed in business operations, professionalism, marketing tactics, customer service and more.”
The Boating Industry Top 100 has recognized the top dealers in North America every year since 2005.
The Bryan’s were presented an award recognizing them for making the list at a black-tie gala on Nov. 10, 2021 on the final evening of the ELEVATE Summit in Atlanta, Georgia.
“Moving into the 17th year of the Top 100, we’ve definitely seen plenty of things change over the years,” said Top 100 program director Adam Quandt. “New dealers join the ranks every year, as other dealers join forces to become one. Yet from single-location family-owned dealerships to multi-store organizations, one thing remains the same each and every year, and that is the dealers on the Top 100 list continue to set the pace in sales, customer service and success overall.”
Doyle called the award an accomplishment for his business.
“We’re proud to be named in the top 100 dealers in Boating Industry of the United States and an accredited business in the Better Business Bureau,” Doyle said. “What an accomplishment.”
The future
Bryan acknowledges business has changed somewhat since COVID-19 pandemic has stymied new boat production.
Customers are waiting sometimes more than year for a new boat due supply chain issues and virus-caused delays in production. But, through it all, the couple have relied on their faith in God and their award winning customer service
Along with being listed in the top 100 list, Bryan’s Marine has also been recognized as top dealer for Mercury Marine, receiving a customer service award.
Recently, the dealership has also expanded it’s brands carrying Tracker and Nitro boats along with SunTracker Pontoons along with Phoenix, Xpress, Lowe and Weldcraft boats.
