Car wash benefitting VJH scheduled Sunday Sep 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A charity car and bike wash will be held Sunday, Oct. 2 beginning at 10 a.m for Vidalia Junior High School.The event is hosted by Vidalia Chapter of Ruff Ryders.Proceeds will go towards repairing the junior high. Over the summer, the school was vandalized, causing major damage. Additionally, car wash participants may drop off elementary or junior high books for the school. These books will be used to boost and replenish teachers’ classroom libraries.Participants may also make donations through cash apps $ruffrydersvlou. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Car Wash Junior High Participant School Bike Car Vidalia Junior High School Classroom Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Car wash benefitting VJH scheduled Sunday 3 hrs ago A charity car and bike wash will be held Sunday, Oct. 2 beginning at 10 a.m for Vidalia Juni… Read more Church celebrates pastor Sep 28, 2022 Kingdom Living Ministries invites all to a Pastor's Appreciation as they celebrate Pastor Ch… Read more Library presents virtual book review Sep 28, 2022 Who is Vladimir Putin Article Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOuachita hosts OCS for historic Thursday night matchupMARTIN: Will Week 5 offer up more upsets?West Monroe rallies in fourth quarter to beat ScotlandvilleRevenge is sweet for Carroll seniors in Sterlington victorySt. Frederick hands Delhi Charter its first loss of the seasonWest Ouachita remains undefeated after victory over GrantContested race expected in Senate District 33Richwood looking to match Sterlington's desperation for a win FridayRiver Oaks bounces back with Sicily Island victoryCollinston man allegedly threatens to kill self, girlfriend, store employees Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe returns to form in 24-7 victory over Sterlington (1)Monroe woman arrested for carrying gun in Church’s Chicken (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.