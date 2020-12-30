Toys or gift cards for ages 2 to 12 years of age were provided for 315 children during the annual Concordia Christmas Charity Fund (CCCF), according to Rena Pitts.
She said 225 families and senior citizens were provided a bag of groceries.
In all, the fund assisted approximately 600 people this Christmas.
Pitts also said the following donations were received:
Delta Bank, $1,000.
Concordia Bank, $1,000.
Tensas Bank, $500.
Lake St. John Exercise Group, $200.
Milliken Dentistry, $150.
Miss-Lou Eye Care, $150.
Barry and Ann Maxwell, $300, in memory of Claire Maxwell, Marjorie Vogt and Theresa Pullen.
Barry and Anny Maxwell, $500, in memory of Myles Hopkins, Joe Doughty, Sam Hanna, Lloyd Love and Dan Renfro.
Pitts Family, $300, in memory of Ray and Little Ray Pitts.
Anonymous, $100.
Ron and Kay Jinkins, $25.
Rob and Jeanine Herrington, $150, in memory of Jezelle L. Headley and in honor of special friends.
Carol Blitzer, $100, in memory of Marty and Bea Nathanson, Ben and Rose Lopoo and Evelyn Lopoo.
New St. James Baptist Church, $100.
Dorothy Chauvin, $50, in memory of Dorothy Jean Falkenheiner.
Don and Loretta Blankenstein, $100.
