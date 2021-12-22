The Concordia Christmas Charity Fund Drive for 2021 is still accepting donations for this year’s drive.

Toys and food gift cards were distributed on Saturday, December  18, at the Ferriday High School cafeteria.

Donations thus far include:

Kally Denning, $500, in memory of Tommy Denning, Donna Maroon.

Pitts Family, $300, in memory of Ray Pitts, L’l Ray, Donna Marron.

Barry and Anne Maxwell, $500, in memory of Claire Maxwell, Marjorie Vogt, Theresa Pullen.

Rob and Jeanine Herrington in honor of Special Friends.

Concordia Bank, $1,000.

Delta Bank, $1,000.

Tensas Bank, $500.

Don Ater, $200.

Genevieve Hopkins, $100.

Lynette Ater Tanner, Don Branton, John Branton, Lauren Tanner Stinson and Jennie Tanner Thurston in memory of Buddy Tanner, $500.

          Loretta Blankenstein, $100.00

Donations are being accepted by the three banks in memory or in honor of someone.

Pitts said all monetary donations are used to purchase toys and food for the applicants.

