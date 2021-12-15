The Concordia Christmas Charity Fund Drive for 2021 will distribute toys and food gift cards on Saturday, December 18, at the Ferriday High School cafeteria at 8:30 a.m., according to drive chairperson Rena Pitts.
Those wishing to donate can continue to do so after the distribution.
Donations thus far include:
Kally Denning, $500, in memory of Tommy Denning, Donna Maroon.
Pitts Family, $300, in memory of Ray Pitts, L’l Ray, Donna Marron.
Barry and Anne Maxwell, $500, in memory of Claire Maxwell, Marjorie Vogt, Theresa Pullen.
Rob and Jeanine Herrington in honor of Special Friends.
Concordia Bank, $1,000.
Delta Bank, $1,000.
Tensas Bank, $500.
Don Ater, $200.
Genevieve Hopkins, $100.
Donations are being accepted by the three banks in memory or in honor of someone. The names of the donors and their gifts will be recognized in the Concordia Sentineleach week.
Pitts said each person who gives of his or her time for this event “is a volunteer who wants to help the children and needy families in our area during this special time of the year.”
She said all monetary donations are used to purchase toys and food for the applicants.
Toys or gift cards for ages 2 to 12 years of age were provided for 315 children during last year’s Concordia Christmas Charity Fund (CCCF), according to Pitts.
She said 225 families and senior citizens were provided a bag of groceries in 2020.
In all last year, the fund assisted approximately 600 people in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.