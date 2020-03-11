Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry Mike Strain will be the guest speaker at the Concordia Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner next week.
The event will be held Thursday, March 19, at the Bryant O. Hammett Jr. Vidalia Conference & Convention Center.
A number of awards will be presented at the dinner.
The chamber annually sponsors programs such as membership lunch meetings, ribbon cuttings and small business workshops.
For more information about the awards dinner, call 318-336-8223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.