Church news Jun 15, 2022 2 hrs ago

Saint Mark Baptist ChurchThe Saint Mark Baptist Church in Clayton, cordially invites you to attend the 137th Year Church Anniversary, at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 19,Dinner will be served! 

Building Your Faith Outreach MinistryBuilding Your Faith Outreach Ministry has an open invitation every Sunday to join them for morning Worship Service at 11 a.m. at the Doty Road Center, Ferriday. Paster Prophet's, Doris J. Jefferson.'Come Experience a Mighty Move of God'

Kingdom Living Ministries Kingdom Living Ministries will host Family and Friends Day along with their Youth Service beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 19.The church is located at 203 Doty Road, Ferriday.All are welcome!

Morning Star Baptist ChurchA 25th Pastor Anniversary honoring our Pastor and his wife, Dr. And Mrs. Michael R. Reed Sr., will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Morning Star Baptist Church, Hwy 565, Wildsville.Rev. Victor L. Mitchell and the Peter Rock Baptist Church of Monroe will be the guest church and pastor.The public is invited. For more information, please call 758-0559.
