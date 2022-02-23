Church news

A Women’s Bible Study Conference titled, “Lord, Heal Our Hearts,” will be held at First Baptist Church Vidalia on Friday, March 4 at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, March 5 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The conference is being sponsored by Women of Worship Miss-Lou.
The guest presenter is Bob Willis, grief specialist and sculptor.
Willis presents “Good Heals Hearts,” an inspiration with words and art with testimony of grief, loss and caregiving while sculpting a broken heart with clay.
Kenneth Brandon is the Worship Leader for the conference.
Call (601) 807-6034 or (601) 807-5173 for more information.
Grief Share conference scheduled for March 17
There will also be a Grief Share conference at the River Assembly in Vidalia March 17 that will be held every third Thursdays.
The River Assembly will also be holding Freedom on Sunday nights beginning Sunday night.
During a 13-week semester, Freedom Groups gather weekly to discuss the Freedom Small Group curriculum. The curriculum is designed to equip people to live the victorious and abundant life Christ came to give them.
Freedom Groups build on the foundation of faith in Christ to embrace the truth of God’s Word as it relates to world views, past and personal value to God, and your purpose in His Kingdom.
Etsebeth to speak at Minister’s Fellowship
Pastor Roelie Etsebeth will be speaking at Minister's Fellowship Thursday, February 24, at 11 a.m., at Bethel Church 204 Airport Rd. Vidalia. There will be a free lunch provided.
All ministers and their spouses are invited. Pastor Roelie will also hold a Leadership/Healing Service at 7 p.m. that same night at Bethel Church. All are welcome to this service.
A DVD, CD, or flash drive of both services will be provided.
