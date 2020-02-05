Ferriday Garden Club celebrated Arbor Day by planting two Bald Cypress trees in Bayou Memorial Park. These trees were also planted in memory of one of our founding members, Marjorie Vogt.
Arbor Day originated in Nebraska City Nebraska by J. Sterling Morton. On April 10,1872, an estimated one million trees were planted in Nebraska. In 1907, President Roosevelt issued Arbor Day Proclamation to School Children of the United States about the importance of trees. Trees are important to human beings as well as nature.
Louisiana celebrates the third Friday in January as Arbor Day. The National Garden Clubs, Inc. has initiated a program call “Plant America with Trees”. This program encourages everyone to plant one tree to help the environment and nature. Ferriday Garden Club would like to ask everyone to join this endeavor and let a garden club member know about your project.
