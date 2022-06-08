Grilling

Ferriday Police Department is hosting a Community Cookout Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Haney’s Big House on First Street in Ferriday.

The public is invited to come out and meet the officers of the Ferriday Police Department. 

“We will have hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks along with a jumper for the children,” said Ferriday Police Chief Sam King. “Join us for good food and family fun.”

Contact King at the police department or by office phone at (318) 414-1890 or by cell at (601) 807-1674 with any questions, concerns or to help sponsor the event.

