CPSO announces Christmas Bike Drive Nov 17, 2021 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will begin collecting bicycles for the Annual CPSO Christmas Bike Drive now through December 10.Drop off location is back of the courthouse building, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. CPSO will be accepting new or gently used bicycles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bicycle Cpso Cycling Transports Drive Christmas Building Drop Office Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY CPSO announces Christmas Bike Drive 18 min ago The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will begin collecting bicycles for the Annual CPSO Chr… Read more Event featuring Natchez art returns Nov 11, 2021 Second Saturday at Arts Natchez is back! Read more CPA Nov 11, 2021 CONCORDIA PARISH Academy pre-k and kindergarten students are learning about community helper… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesConvicted killer requests leniency in second murder caseWest Monroe man arrested for possession of 180 grams of marijuanaWest Monroe woman accused of deploying pepper spray on sisterWMPD arrests West Monroe man for harming daughterHomeless man arrested for unauthorized entry, says he wanted place to sleepHomeless man accused of disturbing peace at churchSterlington hits the road for second round of playoffsWest Monroe survives first-round upset bid in double overtime thrillerULM police arrests pair after gun accidentally fired on campusSt. Frederick upsets No. 3 Opelousas Catholic in opening round Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.