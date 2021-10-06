Concordia Parish Academy senior David Anders has always enjoyed helping out in his community.
So when it came time for Anders to provide citizenship in the community as part of his requirements to become an Eagle Scout, Anders had no trouble fulfilling that obligation.
“I heard that Pleasant Acre Day School in Natchez needed some new picnic tables,” Anders said. “So I decided to make them two.”
The 18-year-old Anders was awarded his Eagle Scout pin on September 25 after completing all the requirements to become an Eagle Scout.
Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts program. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process.
Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges. The Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages.
Eagle Scouts are presented with a medal and a badge that visibly recognizes the accomplishments of the Scout. Additional recognition can be earned through Eagle Palms, awarded for completing additional tenure, leadership, and merit badge requirements.
Anders said he acquired the required number of merit badges in about four years.
“This is something I am very proud of,” he said.
Anders, the son of Rusty and Lori Anders of Vidalia, has been involved in scouting since he was in the first grade.
“Another thing I love about scouting is that it gives you the opportunity to help the community,” Anders said. “In order to move up the ranks you have to have so many service hours for each rank”
Anders, an honor student at CPA, is considering going into nursing. He is unsure right now what school he will attend.
Anders met the age requirement of becoming an Eagle Scout by a few weeks. Once you are 18 yards old, you are not eligible to become an Eagle Scout. Anders turned 18 two weeks ago.
‘There was a little pressure,” he said. “I had a number of projects postponed during the pandemic. My troop leaders were very careful during the virus, but really helped me attain this honor. It is a big relief.”
Anders said his top hobby is reading.
“I love history, especially reading war stories,” he said.
Anders said he looks to continue being involved in scouting.
“I would love to have a leadership role in the future,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.