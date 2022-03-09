Vex Robotics teams from Delta Charter competed in State Competition on Tuesday, March 8th at LSUA. 

The DC team took home second place overall and fourth place in skills led by team members  Jeremiah Nelson, Luke Hargis, Joel Trevino and Joshua Trevino.

Placing fourth place overall were members Amlih Clifton, Leah Hugg, Jay Carter Barron, Dayton Knight and Lawson Davis.

Placing fifth place overall were Khloe Arnold, Macy Matthews, Donovan Hines and Myra Gaspard.

