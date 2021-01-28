Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Duncan of Monterey, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Briattney Anne, to Mr. Derek Lane Moreland, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Moreland also of Monterey.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Garry Duncan and the late Katheryn Duncan of Ferriday and of Mr. David Earl Morace and the late Dianne Morace of Monterey. Miss Duncan attended Louisiana State University-Alexandria and is employed with Concordia Bank.
The bridegroom-elect is the grandson of Mr. Kent Moreland and the late Betty Jo Moreland and of the late Stephen Lee Ford, Jr. and the late Edna Finley Ford, all of Monterey. Mr. Moreland attended Louisiana Delta Community College in Monroe and is employed by the Von Drehle Corporation in Natchez, Mississippi.
The wedding will be celebrated on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Ferriday Hall beginning at 6 o’clock in the evening with Darrell Brigman officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.