Local churches will livestream Easter Sunday services Sunday due to Coronavirus pandemic.
First Baptist Church Vidalia will hold a community Easter Day service Sunday at 10:30 p.m. in the church parking lot on Oak Street.
Those attending are asked to park in the parking lot of the church and remain in their cars.
The service will also be broadcast on Facebook under First Baptist Church, Vidalia, Louisiana and YouTube under fbcvidalia.
FBC Vidalia pastor Dr. Wes Faulk will deliver a message from the top of a flatbed trailer while Jase Ellis will lead the worship.
The service will be broadcast simultaneously on 104.7 The Gator.
The Good Friday service at 7 p.m. can be seen on Facebook and YouTube only.
Everyone is invited.
Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Vidalia will stream its Easter service Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on Raymond Riley's Facebook page. Riley said church members to eat bread and drink juice in a symbol of a communion service.
Ferriday First Baptist Church will hold its Easter Service at Delta Charter Schools' parking lot at 11 a.m., weather permitting.
The service will be live streamed on FBC Ferriday.
Bethel Church in Vidalia is sponsoring "A Parking Lot Praise Our Voices We Will Raise" Easter Service at the El Ranchero Mexican Restaurant on Carter Street in Vidalia Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.
All attendees must remain in their vehicles. First-time visitors to a Bethel Church function will receive a free takeout lunch. Call Pastor Troy Thomas at 318-421-1450 for more information. Everyone is welcome.
Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou will be broadcasting their service live at 10 a.m. on The Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou with a team of 10 or less conducting the worship music. The service will also be posted on instagram and on YouTube (POML).
St. Patrick's Catholic Church will hold its Holy Week services on Facebook through its St. Patrick Catholic Church Parish Facebook page.
Holy Thursday services are set for 6 p.m. Good Friday service will be at 2 p.m. and Easter Sunday at 9 a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church is having its members watch the Eternal Word Television Network this week for services.
On Holy Thursday, the Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper from Rome will be telecast at 11 a.m.
Masses will be shown at 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Stations of the Cross will be televised at 6 a.m. on Good Friday, followed by Rosary at 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Liturgy of the Lord's Passion will be telecast at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
On Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil Mass will be telecast at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses will be shown at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church in Vidalia will broadcast its Easter Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook (Calvary Baptist Church Vidalia) and on YouTube (Charles Bobo).
Crossbridge Church in Ferriday will have a drive-in service at its church with live streaming at Crossbridge Church Facebook page. The service will begin at 10:45 a.m.
Ferriday Presbyterian Church will livestream its Easter Service Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube at Ferriday First Presbyterian Church on its its Facebook page at Ferriday First Presbyterian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.