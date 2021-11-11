Event featuring Natchez art returns Nov 11, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Second Saturday at Arts Natchez is back!Beginning Saturday, November 13 the gallery on Main Street in Natchez will once again feature local artists with a celebration complete with drink and food. Come join us the second Saturday of each month and meet local artists right here at home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Artist Food Celebration Drink Gallery Main Street Return Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Event featuring Natchez art returns 5 hrs ago Second Saturday at Arts Natchez is back! Read more CPA 5 hrs ago CONCORDIA PARISH Academy pre-k and kindergarten students are learning about community helper… Read more Spirits On The Hill Nov 10, 2021 A JENA band performs a melody during Spirits On The Hill in Harrisonburg, Nov. 6. The annual… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMetro Narcotics arrests Monroe man for dealing crack cocaineConvicted killer requests leniency in second murder caseOPSO arrests West Monroe woman for prostitution, drug chargesULM police arrest man for cursing at student workers, threatening themFour parish teams claim Top 10 seeds in LHSAA bracketsTriple homicide suspect killed in WisnerWest Monroe woman accused of disturbing peace, refusing to go home after partyRebels rise up in 42-14 Ruston winMPD arrests Monroe man for killing 18-month-old child; shoe impression found on body's torso, police sayMPD: Woman explains drug possession as birthday celebration Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1)
