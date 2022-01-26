Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires in the United States, according to the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI).
More than 65,000 home fires are attributed to heating equipment each year. These fire result in hundreds of deaths, thousands of injuries and millions of dollars in property damage.
Ferriday Fire Chief Joe Sontoyo said people need to regularly check their heaters and fireplaces during this time.
“People need to be careful heaters and fireplaces during this time. Make sure all the lint is burned out of fireplaces,” Sontoyo said. “And don’t overload extension cords for electric heaters.”
Sontoyo said the Ferriday Fire Department is giving out free smoke alarms and anyone can call the department at (318) 757-8158 to set up an appointment, leave your named, address, phone number and best time to reach you to have an alarm installed.
Vidalia Fire Chief Johnny Evans said he will be going to Baton Rouge soon to pick up more smoke alarms for people to pick up as they are available.
Evans said people need to be aware of dust in the air from fireplaces and to make sure space heaters are not near curtains.
“You don’t want anything near your fireplace like you may have when not using it,” Evans said. “And f your curtains are hanging down near a space heater you may need to get shorter ones. Also make sure your fire extinguishers have not expired.”
Fire District No. 2 Fire Chief Vick Brown echoed for people not to have heaters around anything flammable.
“And turn them off when you are not at home,” Brown said. “Heaters are the cause of 99 percent of the fires we respond to in the parish.”
Portable electric space heaters can be a convenient source of supplemental heat for your home in cold weather. Unfortunately, they can pose significant fire and electric shock hazards if not used properly.
Fire and electrical hazards can be caused by space heaters without adequate safety features, space heaters placed near combustibles, or space heaters that are improperly plugged in.
Safety should always be a top consideration when using space heaters. Here are some tips for keeping your home safe and warm when it’s cold outside:
•Make sure your space heater has the label showing that it is listed by a recognized testing laboratory.
•Before using any space heater, read the manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels carefully.
•Inspect heaters for cracked or broken plugs or loose connections before each use. If frayed, worn or damaged, do not use the heater.
•Never leave a space heater unattended. Turn it off when you’re leaving a room or going to sleep, and don’t let pets or children play too close to a space heater.
•Space heaters are only meant to provide supplemental heat and should never be used to warm bedding, cook food, dry clothing or thaw pipes.
•Install smoke alarms on every floor of your home and outside all sleeping areas and test them once a month.
•Proper placement of space heaters is critical. Heaters must be kept at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including papers, clothing and rugs.
•Locate space heaters out of high traffic areas and doorways where they may pose a tripping hazard.
•Plug space heaters directly into a wall outlet. Do not use an extension cord or power strip, which could overheat and result in a fire. Do not plug any other electrical devices into the same outlet as the heater.
•Place space heaters on level, flat surfaces. Never place heaters on cabinets, tables, furniture, or carpet, which can overheat and start a fire.
•Always unplug and safely store the heater when it is not in use.
Fireplace safety
As the weather gets colder and your fireplace becomes more than a decorative focal point, be sure it’s up for the task of keeping your family warm and toasty – and safe. Our list will help you keep track of proper maintenance and make sure your fireplace is ready for regular use this winter.
Inspect the fireplace and chimney
Have a professional inspect and clean your fireplace and chimney each year before you begin using it for the season. If you’re using a gas or wood fireplace, open the chimney flue prior to starting the fire to let fresh air feed the flames and allow smoke to exit. Close the flue once the fire is put out.
It’s also important to keep the area surrounding the fireplace free from flammable objects.
Gas fireplace safety tips
Gas fireplaces are exceedingly popular for their efficiency and cleaner burning properties. Enjoy them safely by acknowledging the following safety conditions:
Know your clearance zone. Many gas fireplaces have technology that makes it safe to place electronics and décor near the fireplace or on the mantle. However, certain items should never be placed within your fireplace’s clearance zone. These items include paper items like books, newspaper, and magazines; fabrics, like blankets or drapes; and wood.
Proper ventilation is key. Natural gas and carbon monoxide can kill. Make sure your flue and vents are all functioning properly.
Maintain your safety barrier. Whether it’s glass or metal, keep your safety screen in excellent condition. This will prevent flames or burning material from getting out of your fireplace, and keep flammable items from getting in.
Electric fireplace safety tips
Electric fireplaces make it possible to have a fireplace in a location that wouldn’t normally be able to fit one. The flame isn’t real, but that doesn’t mean they are without risk. As a source of heat, an electric fireplace should always be treated with care. In addition to maintain the clearance zone discussed above, observe the following safety tips when using an electric fireplace.
Use proper cords. Many companies do not recommend using extension cords for electric fireplaces. Some will allow grounded, heavy duty cords that are the appropriate gauge and wattage rating. Make sure to follow your manufacturers specific guidelines to ensure your safety.
Plug in to an appropriate socket. An electric fireplace is essentially a forced air heater, and it is subject to the restrictions of a standard household socket, wiring and fuse box. Be sure not to draw more power from your socket than it can handle, else you run the risk of starting a real fire.
Wood fireplace safety tips
Replaced by more efficient, cleaner and safer options, wood fireplaces are less popular than they have been in the past. However, it’s difficult to deny the ambiance of a crackling fire with real burning wood.
Consider what type of fire you want so that you can select the right type of wood. If the fire is more for aesthetics, lighter wood or a synthetic log are good choices. If your fireplace being used for heat, oak or ash may be a better fit, since they’re heavier and burn hotter.
- Avoid using wood from recently cut trees. They contain high levels of moisture, which can lead to more smoke and deposits forming inside the chimney.
- Synthetic logs can burn unevenly, so be careful when using them. Even though they’re not real wood, the flue should still be open for proper ventilation as they still produce carbon monoxide.
- Wood should be seasoned and dry – appear darker, have cracks at the ends, and will sound hollow when hit against another piece of wood.
- Have a metal container handy when removing and storing hot ashes. Store it outside at a safe distance from your home, since embers and ashes can stay hot for awhile.
- Start your fire with newspaper, dry kindling or organic fire starters. Never use gasoline, kerosene or charcoal starter.
- Use a stainless steel liner to help keep the fire and ashes contained.
- Install heat-proof glass doors to keep live embers from escaping the fireplace.
- Look for signs of creosote and soot buildup. Creosote is a dark substance that can accumulate if wood isn’t burning completely. It’s a highly flammable fuel and can burn at about 2000°F. Soot, which can also be flammable, is softer than creosote. Both should be cleaned out of the chimney regularly.
