Five graduating seniors in Concordia Parish have each been awarded the 2021 Ben Green Memorial Scholarship by the Ferriday Rotary Club.
Recipients this year and the schools they plan to attend include:
J’lon Prosser, Concordia Parish Academy, Louisiana Tech.
Shyvlie Blaney, Delta Charter, LSU.
Brandon Smith, Ferriday High, ULM.
Ethan Clark, Monterey High, Louisiana Tech.
William Casey King, Vidalia High, the U.S. Naval Academy.
Each will receive a $1,200 scholarship.
Recipients were determined by the Rotary Club with input from school administrators.
The scholarship honors former parish school superintendent Ben Green, a Monroe native who grew up in Ferriday.
After graduating Ferriday High, Green joined the Marine Corps and fought in World War II against the Japanese on Iwo Jima, considered the bloodiest battle of the war. Green was wounded three times while fighting on the island.
Afterward, he enrolled at LSU under the GI bill, earning a degree in secondary education. He began his teaching career at Ferriday Elementary in 1954, was principal of the school in 1960 and after further education, was named superintendent in 1969.
He was still serving as superintendent when he died in 1978 at the age of 57.
