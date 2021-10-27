A drive-thru event for flu vaccinations is slated Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Concordia Parish Health Unit, 905 Mickey Gilley Ave., Ferriday.

The shots are free of charge even if you don’t have insurance, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The event is open to the public and walk-ups are welcome.

Everyone is asked to bring your private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card if you have one.

Please wear short sleeves or loose-fitting sleeves.

