Flu vaccine drive-thru set in Ferriday Oct. 29 Oct 20, 2021 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A drive-thru event for flu vaccinations is slated Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Concordia Parish Health Unit, 905 Mickey Gilley Ave., Ferriday.The shots are free of charge even if you don’t have insurance, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.The event is open to the public and walk-ups are welcome. Everyone is asked to bring your private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card if you have one.Please wear short sleeves or loose-fitting sleeves. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Short Sleeve Sleeve Clothing Medicine Health Board Medicaid Medicare Insurance Vaccination Walk-up Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Natchez Balloon Festival 40 min ago BALLOONS WERE grounded Friday and Saturday during the Natchez Balloon Festival due to windy … Read more Flu vaccine drive-thru set in Ferriday Oct. 29 40 min ago A drive-thru event for flu vaccinations is slated Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Conco… Read more FGC plans Memorial Program 40 min ago November 11 is National Veterans Day and this year it also commemorates the 100th anniversar… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMPD arrests man at Parkview Apartments for waving knife, stabbing tireSupreme Court suspends assistant city attorney for DWI; suspension deferredRuston hangs on to beat Ouachita in double overtimeMarchman: 4JDC judges filed over 20 complaints against herMARTIN: Previewing the Top 5 games in the parish for Week 8West Monroe records 100th straight district victoryOCS' Wiley breaks Laird's receiving recordMPD arrests two Mississippi suspects for gambling at Pecanland MallSterlington remains undefeated with Wossman winWest Monroe Aldermen approve $600k fee to plan Sports Complex launch Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedStudents misled court, medical school claims (2)Lawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.