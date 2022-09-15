Food boxes available in Vidalia Sep 15, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, will accept applications for food boxes, from 8 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Sept. 21, in front of the Old Courthouse in Vidalia. The following items are needed for the application process: A copy of your identification (must be at least 60 years of age). 2.) Copy of your monthly income. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Application Law Courthouse Identification Copy Baton Rouge Item Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Garden Club meets 4 hrs ago Ferriday Garden Club resumed their year with their September meeting held on Thursday, Septe… Read more Library to host landscaping program 4 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library invites the community to the Clayton Library on Thursday, September… Read more Golden broom 4 hrs ago The Ferriday Garden Club awarded the September Golden Broom to Sevier Memorial United Method… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMajor shakeups to LHSAA postseason bracketsVidalia man dies from shooting WednesdayBanged up OCS overcomes injuries to beat Oak GroveSirmons runs wild in Ouachita's 43-29 victory over NevilleStrong fourth quarter propels Sterlington to win over ManghamMARTIN: Top 5 HSFB Games for Week 3West Ouachita finds rhythm on offense against J-HodgeWarriors look to bounce back against JenaLSWA releases Week 3 pollsLHSAA decides on parish schools and divisions Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJim Brown: Overreach by FBI (1)West Monroe returns to form in 24-7 victory over Sterlington (1)Monroe man arrested for carrying gun at Pecanland Mall (1)2022 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Rebels lack experience but not talent in 2022 (1)
