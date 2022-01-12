Concordia Parish Library with co-sponsor Delta Bank will host scholar Georgiann Potts as she discusses “Getting To Know Morgan Freeman.”
Mrs. Potts is a retired professor of English at the University of Louisiana in Monroe and frequently writes for the Ouachita Citizen newspaper. The event will be held at the Vidalia Library from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 20.
The mark of a superb actor is his ability to make the audience believe that he is the character he is portraying. Few actors have achieved that as convincingly as Morgan Freeman. Not just anyone could play God, after all (Bruce Almighty – 2003, and Evan Almighty – 2007).
Perhaps best known for his work in Driving Miss Daisy, Glory, The Shawshank Redemption, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and “The Electric Company”. Freeman’s career has included stage, film, and television and spans nearly 60 years. His work in Shakespearean plays, though lesser well-known, has garnered him a number of awards.
Who is Morgan Freeman?
He is a quiet man, preferring to let his acting speak for him. Even so, there are some causes that “move his heart” and he will speak out. Georgiann Potts’s program, “Getting to Know Morgan Freeman”, will go behind the curtain on Freeman’s life, revealing a remarkable fellow who is much more than an actor.
The program will be one hour and chairs will be spaced. Masks are required for all’s safety. The Library is eager to return to in-house programming. Mark your calendars for Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m.
The Library and Delta Bank welcome you back to discuss the career of Morgan Freeman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.