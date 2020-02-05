Sponsored monthly shows by Jesse Dale Middleton and Avery Micheals bring crowds from all points of the compass to Delta Music Museum’s Arcade Theatre on a monthly basis, said Linda Gardner, Delta Music Museum director.
Gardener said Middleton and Micheals perform and recruit regional country and gospel musicians to perform in their shows. The monthly shows have seen success for the duo and the Arcade Theater that is connected with Delta Music Museum.
In Avery Micheals’ last show approximately 180 attended with one audience member hailing from Sweden, Gardner said. Numbers obtained from ticket sales and observation showed nearly 25 percent of attendees were first-time visitors to the Arcade Theater.
“I greatly appreciate Jesse Dale and Avery bringing us monthly gospel and country music shows to the Arcade,” Gardner said. “They rent the Arcade each month and bring many people.”
In February, Middleton’s guests will be Jimmie Jo Little of Spokane and Patty Rambin of West Monroe. Middleton’s show is scheduled for the second Saturday of each month with the exception of March.
Both, Little and Rambin are seasoned country music performers.
Jesse Dale Middleton’s Country Show will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for singles and $25 for couples.
Micheals and his special guests will entertain crowds every fourth Saturday of the month.
Delta Music Museum is sponsoring Debby Campbell and her band, Adamas, on March 14 at the Arcade Theater.
Campbell’s tour titled, “A Story Teller Series,” is a tribute to her father, Glen Campbell.
In 1987 Campbell, a country music singer and activist for Alzheimer’s, became part of her father’s show as a featured singer, along with her full time job as a flight attendant.
She toured and traveled with the Glen Campbell Show for 24 years, including travels to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Tasmania and Bermuda.
She eventually landed her own show in the early 90s at the Roy Clark Theatre in Branson. She continued her career as a featured singer at Grand Palace in Branson with her dad, then The Glen Campbell Goodtime Theatre and ending with a residency at Andy Williams Moon River Theatre.
Advanced tickets are $20 general admission, $25 VIP and $30 VIP with a scheduled meet and greet after the concert.
For more information on any event or the Delta Music Museum call (318) 757-4297.
