Brooklyn Hall, an 18 year old at Concordia Parish Academy for Math, Science and Technology, was selected Parish High School Student of the Year (SOY).
Hall, daughter of Jeremy and Tiffany Hall of Vidalia, is very active in her church, Faith Tabernacle Apostolic Church, where she puts her musical talents to work. She plays several instruments such as guitar, keyboard, piano, mandolin, bass guitar and organ.
“We, as a church family, are interested in witnessing and offering help to anyone in the community,” she said.
Hall wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps as a nurse, so she will be able to help people in need.
“For me, just seeing how even small things, whether they’re words that are said or something that is done, can help the mentality and spirit of a person has really driven me to choose the course of the ASN nursing program at Alcorn State University, where I have been accepted,” Hall wrote in her SOY application.
Hall has maintained a 4.0 GPA and scored a 24 on her ACT. She has been in dual enrollment at Northwestern State University and has been taking courses at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
“By the time I graduate high school and finish out the spring 2022 semester, I will graduate with a high school diploma and an associate’s degree,” Hall said. “Just from Northwestern, I will complete a total of 61 credit hours in courses.”
Hall said taking dual enrollment courses has helped.
“Being able to take college courses and interact with other dual enrollment students through the NSU website has been very beneficial,” Hall said. “That overall experience challenges your determination and time management skills in order to submit assignments on time and at a college level.”
Hall is thankful for being nominated for the award and credits her family, friends, teachers and most of all God.
“With the help of family, friends, teachers and most importantly, God, I have reached more than I ever imagined I could achieve,” she said. “I am so thankful for an environment that encourages students to push past any ideas they have about themselves and their abilities and to have an open mind that welcomes new challenges and possibilities every single day.”
