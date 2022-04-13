The Village of Harrisonburg Heritage Festival is set to take place Saturday April 23, in historic downtown Harrisonburg. The multi-street festival will start with a parade at 10 a.m.
A free Children’s Carnival will be located behind the Methodist Church. It will include a petting zoo, two bounce castles and a live carousel. The Village of Harrisonburg Volunteer Fire Department will park a Fire Truck nearby so children can explore the vehicle after the parade
A stage will be set up at the end of Short Street. Lawn chairs are encouraged so you can enjoy the free music and entertainment in comfort. The current lineup, which remains subject to change, for the Short Street Stage is:
12 noon, Jason Ashley Bluegrass Family; 12:30 p.m., Brenda Higdon; 1 p.m., Theresa Trisler; 1:30 p.m., Meyers Bend Pentecostal Church; 2 p.m., Reverend Jack Crane; 2:30 p.m., Break; 3p.m., Lynell Hinton; 3:30 p.m., Mike Davis; and 4 p.m., Nathan Roark.
Between the Short Street Stage and the Methodist Church the street will be lined with over 20 vendors for a Street Market. Food, crafts and other goods will be on hand. A flint knapper will be joining the vendors to demonstrate this unique skill.
A juried car show will be another big event of the Village of Harrisonburg Heritage Festival. After the parade, the parking lot behind the Harrisonburg High School will become the venue for many beautifully restored classic cars and trucks as well as imaginatively crafted funny cars. The judges select the best from ’91 to the present and ’90 and earlier in each of the following categories: Best Truck, Best Car, and Most Unique.
Attendees to the festival will have an opportunity to vote from 12 to 2 p.m. for the entry they think should be crowned the “People’s Choice,” and then meet at the Short Street Stage to find out who has won.
Exhibits on Harrisonburg’s heritage including vintage photographs, local heirlooms and the quilts of local crafters will be on display. The Heirlooms Exhibit will be on view at the Harrisonburg Museum. The vintage photographs will be at the Catahoula Parish Library and the Quilt Display will be held at the Methodist Church.
In addition to a fun day out, you can also support the community while taking in all the activities. There will be a dunking booth to help raise money for Harrisonburg High School’s Basketball Team. The Methodist Church will be holding a yard sale as a church fundraiser.
The LifeShare Bus is expected to join the festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Courthouse parking lot. Blood donation is an important way to directly help our fellow Louisianians. Walk-ins will be welcome on the day of the Heritage Festival, but participants are asked to consider scheduling a donation while at the festival using the QR code on the Service League’s Facebook page. This helps LifeShare with their planning.
For details on all of the planned activities as well as how to get involved, please check out the Service League’s Village of Harrisonburg Heritage Festival Facebook Event page (https://fb.me/e/5jU9B1YhD).
